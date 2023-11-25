Bruins vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 25
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Boston Bruins (14-2-3), which currently has two players listed, as the Bruins prepare for their matchup against the New York Rangers (14-3-1) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.4 per game).
- Its goal differential (+21) makes the team third-best in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- With 58 goals (3.2 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- New York has the top defense in the league, allowing 40 total goals (only 2.2 per game).
- Their +18 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.