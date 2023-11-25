Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aroostook County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Aroostook County, Maine today, we've got the information.
Aroostook County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Searsport District High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
