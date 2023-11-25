Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Androscoggin County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Androscoggin County, Maine and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gray-New Gloucester High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yarmouth High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poland Regional High School at Buckfield Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Buckfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.