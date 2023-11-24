Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
Can we expect Trent Frederic lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frederic stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Frederic has no points on the power play.
- Frederic averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Frederic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|15:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.