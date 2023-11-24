Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piscataquis County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Piscataquis County, Maine today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piscataquis County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Penquis Valley High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Howland, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penquis Valley High School at Schenck High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.