The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Penobscot County, Maine today, we've got what you need.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Penquis Valley High School at Mattanawcook Academy

  • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 24
  • Location: Howland, ME
  • Conference: C North
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Penquis Valley High School at Schenck High School

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24
  • Location: Howland, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katahdin Middle/High School at Stearns High School

  • Game Time: 3:20 PM ET on November 24
  • Location: Howland, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katahdin Middle/High School at Penobscot Valley High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
  • Location: Howland, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

