Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Penobscot County, Maine today, we've got what you need.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Penquis Valley High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Howland, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penquis Valley High School at Schenck High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katahdin Middle/High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 3:20 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katahdin Middle/High School at Penobscot Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
