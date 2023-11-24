Should you wager on Pavel Zacha to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in seven of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
  • On the power play, Zacha has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

