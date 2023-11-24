For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Patrick Brown a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in two games (one shot).

Brown has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:16 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:03 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

