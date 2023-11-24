According to our computer projection model, the Oregon Ducks will take down the Oregon State Beavers when the two teams match up at Autzen Stadium on Friday, November 24, which kicks off at 8:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (62.5) Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Week 13 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

The Ducks have beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

In games they were favored in by 13.5 points or more so far this season, the Oregon has gone 5-2 against the spread.

The Ducks have seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 62.5, 0.9 points fewer than the average total in Oregon games thus far this season.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Beavers based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

The Beavers have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Beavers have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Oregon State games this year is 8.3 fewer points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 46.5 16.7 52.5 15.5 39.4 18.2 Oregon State 36.3 20.6 36.7 14.3 35.8 28.2

