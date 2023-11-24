The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 107th.
  • The Tar Heels average 85.0 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks allow.
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
  • Arkansas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.
  • The Razorbacks put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 85.0 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.
  • North Carolina drained 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5.0 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

