Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
Should you bet on Mason Lohrei to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lohrei stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Lohrei scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
- Lohrei's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
