The Maine Black Bears (3-1) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Richmond Spiders (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders put up an average of 69.0 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears allowed.

Richmond had a 13-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.

Last year, the Black Bears scored 59.7 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 61.6 the Spiders allowed.

Maine had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.

The Black Bears shot 34.7% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.

The Spiders shot at a 53.8% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Black Bears averaged.

