How to Watch the Maine vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (3-1) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Richmond Spiders (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other America East Games
Maine vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders put up an average of 69.0 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears allowed.
- Richmond had a 13-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
- Last year, the Black Bears scored 59.7 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 61.6 the Spiders allowed.
- Maine had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- The Black Bears shot 34.7% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- The Spiders shot at a 53.8% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Black Bears averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ La Salle
|W 58-48
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/12/2023
|UMass
|W 69-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/14/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 59-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/24/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.