The Boston Celtics, with Jaylen Brown, take on the Orlando Magic at 2:30 PM ET on Friday.

Brown, in his last appearance, had 26 points and eight assists in a 119-116 win over the Bucks.

Below we will look at Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 21.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.6 PRA -- 30 PR -- 26.4 3PM 2.5 2.5



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Magic

Brown is responsible for taking 18.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 107.5 points per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Magic have conceded 40.3 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 22.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 37 26 5 3 5 0 1 12/18/2022 39 24 14 2 2 2 3 12/16/2022 37 26 4 3 4 2 1 10/22/2022 38 12 9 4 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.