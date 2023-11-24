Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Jakub Lauko a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:24
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.