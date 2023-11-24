Can we expect Jake DeBrusk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.
  • DeBrusk averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:58 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.