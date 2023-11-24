Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Hampus Lindholm going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Lindholm averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|30:16
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|28:06
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
