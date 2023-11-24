Kristaps Porzingis, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Magic - November 24
Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Friday at 2:30 PM ET, when the Orlando Magic (10-5) go head to head with the Boston Celtics (12-3) at Amway Center.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS
Celtics' Last Game
In their previous game, the Celtics beat the Bucks on Wednesday, 119-116. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed eight assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|26
|2
|8
|1
|0
|3
|Jayson Tatum
|23
|11
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Kristaps Porzingis
|21
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum gives the Celtics 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis' averages on the season are 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Brown provides the Celtics 21.6 points, 4.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday's averages for the season are 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 42% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Celtics receive 13.6 points, 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Derrick White.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|26.7
|8.9
|4.5
|1.3
|0.5
|3.1
|Kristaps Porzingis
|17.8
|6
|1.9
|0.5
|1.6
|1.3
|Jaylen Brown
|19
|3.7
|3.7
|0.8
|0.5
|2.2
|Jrue Holiday
|11.4
|7.6
|4.7
|0.8
|0.7
|1.3
|Derrick White
|10
|2.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.6
|1.8
