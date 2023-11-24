Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Friday (with opening tip at 2:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Friday's points prop bet for Tatum is 27.5 points. That is 0.4 fewer than his season average of 27.9.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 19.6 points Kristaps Porzingis scores per game are 1.1 more than his prop total on Friday (18.5).

His rebounding average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -179) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 21.6.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Brown averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Brown averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +134)

Banchero's 19.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Banchero averages 4.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Banchero, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -175) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Friday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 18.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 19.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Wagner's year-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wagner has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.