The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (12-3) on November 24, 2023 at Amway Center.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Boston is 9-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

The Celtics put up 9.8 more points per game (117.3) than the Magic allow (107.5).

Boston is 11-2 when scoring more than 107.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are putting up 11.4 more points per game (124.2) than they are on the road (112.8).

Boston is allowing 105 points per game this year at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (108.7).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 17.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Celtics Injuries