The Boston Celtics (5-2), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center, battle the Orlando Magic (4-4). The game begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Celtics are receiving 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner puts up 21.0 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Cole Anthony puts up 19.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paolo Banchero puts up 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 boards.

Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Celtics vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Celtics 109.9 Points Avg. 120.6 107.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.6 45.7% Field Goal % 47.0% 32.5% Three Point % 36.4%

