Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Red Wings on November 24, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Pastrnak has been a top contributor on Boston this season, with 29 points in 18 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 18 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Charlie Coyle's 15 points this season have come via seven goals and eight assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Larkin's six goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Detroit add up to 18 total points on the season.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Alex DeBrincat has posted 18 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 11 goals and seven assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
