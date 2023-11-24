Bruins vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 24
Currently, the Boston Bruins (14-1-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 62 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +24.
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 65 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- Detroit concedes 3.2 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 15th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +8, they are 10th-best in the league.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
