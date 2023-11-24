On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Brandon Carlo going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Carlo has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:11 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:50 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

