The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • In six of 18 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Marchand has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Marchand's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:26 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

