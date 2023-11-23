SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we enter Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are two games involving teams from the SWAC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets
|3:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
