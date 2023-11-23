Looking for an updated view of the NFL and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

NFL Power Rankings

1. 49ers

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 31-13 vs Seahawks

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

2. Ravens

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

8-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 34-20 vs Bengals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Cowboys

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 45-10 vs Commanders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Browns

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 13-10 vs Steelers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Eagles

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

9-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 21-17 vs Chiefs

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Jaguars

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 34-14 vs Titans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. Chiefs

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 21-17 vs Eagles

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Bills

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 32-6 vs Jets

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. Lions

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 29-22 vs Packers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Texans

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 21-16 vs Cardinals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Dolphins

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

7-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Raiders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Steelers

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 13-10 vs Browns

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Bengals

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 34-20 vs Ravens

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Vikings

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 21-20 vs Broncos

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27

8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Chargers

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

4-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Packers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Colts

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

5-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 10-6 vs Patriots

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Saints

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 27-19 vs Vikings

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Packers

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 29-22 vs Lions

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

19. Rams

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 17-16 vs Seahawks

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 27-14 vs 49ers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Seahawks

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 31-13 vs 49ers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

22. Broncos

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 21-20 vs Vikings

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Raiders

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Dolphins

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Titans

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 34-14 vs Jaguars

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Falcons

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-6 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 25-23 vs Cardinals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Bears

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 31-26 vs Lions

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27

8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-9 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 21-16 vs Texans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Jets

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 32-6 vs Bills

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Commanders

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 45-10 vs Cowboys

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

30. Patriots

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-8 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 10-6 vs Colts

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

31. Giants

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 31-19 vs Commanders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

32. Panthers

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-9 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Cowboys

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.