In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Trent Frederic to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

