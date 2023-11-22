Pavel Zacha will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Zacha's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Zacha has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 19:22 on the ice per game.

In seven of 17 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zacha has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 17 Games 12 14 Points 8 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.