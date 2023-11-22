Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they face the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
The Bruins' offense has totaled 37 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (28.1%). They are 7-1-2 over those contests.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we think will come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 13-1-3.
- Boston has earned nine points (3-1-3) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Boston has three points (1-0-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals 15 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (12-1-2).
- This season, Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in seven games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-1-2.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Boston has posted a record of 7-0-1 (15 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|17th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|3.47
|11th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.18
|1st
|5th
|33.9
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|23rd
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|22.81%
|11th
|23rd
|75.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.77%
|1st
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
