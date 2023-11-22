Should you bet on Oskar Steen to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Steen has no points on the power play.
  • Steen averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

