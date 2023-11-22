The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mason Lohrei find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

Lohrei averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

