The Maine Black Bears (3-3) play the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
  • This season, Maine has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 323rd.
  • The Black Bears put up 12.3 more points per game (74) than the Bulls give up to opponents (61.7).
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Maine is 3-1.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Maine put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (61.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Black Bears allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (72.1).
  • At home, Maine sunk 7.5 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.2). Maine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Northwestern State W 78-65 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Presbyterian W 80-66 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Florida L 67-58 UNF Arena
11/22/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center

