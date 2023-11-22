Kristaps Porzingis plus his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Porzingis, in his most recent time out, had 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 121-118 loss to the Hornets.

Now let's examine Porzingis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per contest last season, 14th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last season, conceding 44.2 per game.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.9.

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, 11th in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 36 24 13 5 1 2 0 1/3/2023 35 22 9 4 2 1 1 1/1/2023 29 22 5 0 0 2 2

