James van Riemsdyk Game Preview: Bruins vs. Panthers - November 22
James van Riemsdyk and the Boston Bruins will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a bet on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
James van Riemsdyk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
|Bruins vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Panthers Prediction
|Bruins vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Panthers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 14:23 on the ice per game.
- van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In nine of 17 games this season, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In six of 17 games this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|17
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.