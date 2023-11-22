James van Riemsdyk and the Boston Bruins will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a bet on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 14:23 on the ice per game.

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 17 games this season, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 17 games this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 17 Games 3 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

