On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Jakub Lauko going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauko stats and insights

  • Lauko is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • Lauko has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:24 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 4-2
10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1
10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:25 Home W 3-2
10/11/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.