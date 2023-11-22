For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake DeBrusk a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, DeBrusk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • DeBrusk has no points on the power play.
  • DeBrusk averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:58 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

