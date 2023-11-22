The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ian Mitchell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mitchell stats and insights

  • Mitchell is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • Mitchell has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mitchell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:59 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.