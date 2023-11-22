Can we anticipate Charlie Coyle scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins face off with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • In four of 17 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

