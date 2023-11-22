The Boston Celtics (11-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) on Wednesday, November 22 at TD Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Monday, the Celtics suffered a 121-118 OT loss to the Hornets. In the loss, Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 45 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Derrick White SG Questionable Personal 15 4.3 4.3 Al Horford C Questionable Nir - Rest 5.3 7.3 1.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), Chris Livingston: Questionable (Ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

