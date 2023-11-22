The Boston Celtics (5-2) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 2.7 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Derrick White puts up 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 25% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Bucks.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

The Bucks are getting 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.

The Bucks are receiving 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Celtics Bucks 120.6 Points Avg. 117.1 108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 47% Field Goal % 47% 36.4% Three Point % 36.8%

