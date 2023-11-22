The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) visit the Boston Celtics (11-3) after winning three road games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Bucks 110

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Bucks (5-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 21.4% less often than the Celtics (8-6-0) this season.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee and its opponents are more successful (64.3% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (50%).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing only 106.6 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.2 per contest).

Boston is allowing 43.4 rebounds per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47.4 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Celtics are dishing out 24.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks fifth-best in the NBA with 12.4 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks second-worst in the league with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 13th in the league at 36.4%.

