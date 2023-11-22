The Florida Panthers (12-5-1), winners of six straight home games, host the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Panthers (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 10 of their 14 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

Boston has gone 10-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 53.5%.

In seven of 17 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 59 (11th) Goals 57 (14th) 37 (1st) Goals Allowed 49 (10th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 10 (22nd) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Boston has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Boston went over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins are ranked 11th in the league with 59 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.

On defense, the Bruins are the strongest squad in league play, conceding 37 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

With a +22 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

