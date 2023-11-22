Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Fancy a wager on Marchand? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is +7.

Marchand has scored a goal in six of 17 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 17 games this season, Marchand has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in 10 of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 17 Games 11 19 Points 15 7 Goals 5 12 Assists 10

