Brad Marchand Game Preview: Bruins vs. Panthers - November 22
Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Fancy a wager on Marchand? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Marchand Season Stats Insights
- Marchand's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Marchand has scored a goal in six of 17 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 14 of 17 games this season, Marchand has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Marchand has an assist in 10 of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.
Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|17
|Games
|11
|19
|Points
|15
|7
|Goals
|5
|12
|Assists
|10
