Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 22?
Should you bet on Brad Marchand to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchand stats and insights
- In six of 17 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.