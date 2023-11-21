The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
  • The Golden Eagles averaged 11.2 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Jayhawks allowed their opponents to score (68.1).
  • Marquette had a 20-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
  • At home, Marquette drained 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

