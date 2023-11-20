In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on James van Riemsdyk to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

