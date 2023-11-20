Will Jakub Lauko light the lamp when the Boston Bruins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:25 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

