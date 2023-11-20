Can we anticipate Danton Heinen scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Heinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Heinen has no points on the power play.
  • Heinen averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

