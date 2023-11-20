Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Charlie Coyle to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|18:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
