The Boston Celtics (11-2) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) on November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Celtics vs Hornets Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.

The Celtics record 117.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hornets allow.

Boston has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 122.6 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 125.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 112.1 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, ceding 102.8 points per game, compared to 107.1 on the road.

The Celtics are averaging 17.8 treys per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.0 more threes and 8.1% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.8 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

